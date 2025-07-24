Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Arete Research

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.