Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 2.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Maestria Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.