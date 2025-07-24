Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc Buys 16,467 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $247,334.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,939,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,158,454.54. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 17,583 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $270,778.20.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 16,943 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $252,281.27.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 17,687 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $257,168.98.

On Thursday, June 5th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 13,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $171,470.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 16,840 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $215,720.40.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 26,623 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $342,105.55.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 36,238 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

