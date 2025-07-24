SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 112,144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.