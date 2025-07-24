SFE Investment Counsel Sells 6,709 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.