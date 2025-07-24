SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,150 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

