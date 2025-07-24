SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $376.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.10.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

