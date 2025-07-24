SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

KMI stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

