SFE Investment Counsel Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IVV stock opened at $637.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $638.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

