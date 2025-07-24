SFE Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.