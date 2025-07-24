SFE Investment Counsel Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

