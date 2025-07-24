SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.81 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

