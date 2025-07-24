SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $680.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

