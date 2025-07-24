ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,091.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $957.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,002.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

