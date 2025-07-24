Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 654,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,087,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

In other Semper Paratus Acquisition news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

