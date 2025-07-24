Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share.

TLN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $366.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $339.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.49. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $350.53.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $236,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $478,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 789.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

