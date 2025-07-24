Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.