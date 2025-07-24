Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Sartorius had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $200.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sartorius has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $243.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.31.

Separately, DZ Bank raised Sartorius from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

