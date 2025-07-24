Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

SANA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.