Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $306.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $277.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Saia in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

Saia stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.96. The company had a trading volume of 290,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.66. Saia has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

