Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) CEO Sells $597,814.14 in Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,161.86. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SGMT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.35. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading raised their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

