Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sprott were worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Sprott by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SII traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,057. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 27.53%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

