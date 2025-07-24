Royce & Associates LP Sells 105,550 Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,550 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.10% of IMAX worth $43,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IMAX by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 213,965 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 2,361.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in IMAX by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Trading Down 6.3%

IMAX traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,346. IMAX Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

