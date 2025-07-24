Royce & Associates LP Has $31.26 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.33% of Bel Fuse worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6,826.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,591. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

