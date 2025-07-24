Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of OneWater Marine worth $32,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 2,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $586,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director J Steven Roy purchased 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,799.42. This represents a 24.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 104,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.97. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

