Royce & Associates LP Acquires 39,491 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.17% of M/I Homes worth $35,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,372. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.64. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

