Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$195.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$241.13.

L opened at C$217.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$162.59 and a twelve month high of C$235.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total transaction of C$908,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.87, for a total transaction of C$106,932.55. Insiders have sold a total of 27,328 shares of company stock worth $6,132,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

