Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FND opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

