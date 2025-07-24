Roundview Capital LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 260.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $486.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.82. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.31 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

