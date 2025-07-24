Roundview Capital LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $282.02 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average is $255.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.16. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.