Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $379.87 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $384.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.17 and a 200-day moving average of $315.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

