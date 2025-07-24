Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,187 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CJS Securities cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

PLD opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

