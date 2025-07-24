Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $348.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $348.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

