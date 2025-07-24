Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Chubb Q3 Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day moving average of $282.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

