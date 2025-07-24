Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 295,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 302,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 476,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 119,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.