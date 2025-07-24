Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

