Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,033 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,428,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,749. The stock has a market cap of $348.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

