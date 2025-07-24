Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Critical Analysis

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rock Energy Resources alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Range Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $2.42 billion 3.53 $266.34 million $1.12 31.88

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rock Energy Resources and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources 1 11 7 1 2.40

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 17.22% 16.17% 8.64%

Summary

Range Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.