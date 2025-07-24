Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – July 22nd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, Ouster, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or service robotic systems and automation technologies. These firms may operate in industries such as industrial automation, healthcare robotics, autonomous vehicles and consumer robots. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to advancements in AI-driven machinery and the growing demand for automated solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,092,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,999,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,286. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $155.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,948. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Ouster has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.69. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Featured Stories