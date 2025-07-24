RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RLI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.15.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

