Richardson Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,120.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,022.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.06. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Get Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.