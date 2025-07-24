Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 691 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

