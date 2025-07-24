RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,990 ($40.63) and last traded at GBX 2,945 ($40.01). Approximately 20,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,935 ($39.88).

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,911.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

