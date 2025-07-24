Reviewing Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Saipem alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Saipem has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nabors Industries 3 4 1 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saipem and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $41.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Saipem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saipem and Nabors Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $15.75 billion 0.36 $331.16 million N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.97 billion 0.18 -$176.08 million ($15.64) -2.21

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -3.66% -38.71% -4.20%

Summary

Saipem beats Nabors Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.