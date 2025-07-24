Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Q2 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of BCE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.73.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at C$33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 1-year low of C$28.73 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

About BCE

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

