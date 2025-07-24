Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Progressive stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.63 and a 200-day moving average of $265.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.