Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Carlyle Group stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

