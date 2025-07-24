Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

