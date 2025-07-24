Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $542,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $8,392,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $7,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 446,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5%

HYI stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

