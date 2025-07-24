Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 14,954,736 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,954,736 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 2.8%

SNAP opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $591,378.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,230.50. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock worth $13,799,881. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

